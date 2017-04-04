Nigeria: 150 Arrested After Nigeria Reign of Terror

Abuja — POLICE have arrested scores of armed elements, allegedly operating under the influence of drugs, after the culprits embarked on a reign of terror northeastern Nigeria.

It is alleged politicians are using these miscreants to destabilise peace and settle political scores.

"It has come to our knowledge that some self centred politicians have perfected plans to disrupt the relative peace in the state in order to achieve their selfish political aggrandizement," said Garba Baba Umar, the Bauchi State Police Commissioner.

He said the elements otherwise known as SARA-SUKA used weapons such as machetes, knives, cutlasses etc to intimidate, assault, maim and even kill their perceived rivals including innocent citizens in the state.

They also are allegedly engaged in other forms of criminal activities such as abduction, rape, extortion and housebreaking among others, thereby causing serious security threats in Bauchi.

Umar said the police command had reviewed its crime prevention strategies and embarked on intensive patrol, vigorous raid of black spots, flash points and other criminal hideouts in order to nip in the bud all forms of thuggery, crime and criminality.

"These strategies started yielding positive results as during the week under review the command has arrested over 150 suspected thugs alias SARA-SUKA from various black spots within the state."

Items including vulcanizing solutions, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and motorcycles suspected to be stolen were recovered.