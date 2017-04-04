South Africa: North West On Earth Tremor

press release

The department of local government and human settlements have noted with great concern with the latest earth quake which has happened in the early hours of monday.

The earth quaked had rattled Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District in particular Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom which strucked by trembling 5.2 earth quakes the earthquake originated 5 km below the surface of the earth and the epicentre was within 8 km of the Northwest town of Stilfontein.

"In the morning the disaster management regional office told me about the situation and I am proud to announce that a team has been dispatched to assess the situation and damage caused by this quake, thus far no fatalities has been reported, ESKOM informed us that there were no damages except for power failure which has already been restored and the chamber of mines, the department of minerals resources also informed us there were no injuries encountered as a result of the earth quake" said MEC Galaletsang Gaolaolwe.

Issued by: North West Provincial Government