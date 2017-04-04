4 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WB Approves U.S.$645 Million Loan to Ethiopia

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors approved a loan worth 645 million USD recently to help the development agenda in Ethiopia.

Of the total amount, 445 million USD will be used to enhance water supply and sanitation services in the capital Addis Ababa and 22 secondary cities of the nation, a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald stated.

The remaining loan will be deployed to increase the efficiency of trade logistics of the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) Development Project aimed at improving the competitiveness of Ethiopian industries respectively.

The projects demonstrate the government's commitment to development, stated World Bank Ethiopia Country Director Carolyn Turk,adding that the current measures would form the backbone of economic growth, competitiveness and job creation.

