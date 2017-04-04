Ethiopia: Preventing Crimes and Dealing Punitive Measures

opinion

It is understood that criminal activities could be induced by socioeconomic factors such as unemployment and poverty. Criminal mentality is being spurred by the growing materialist cultural and global network of money laundering, human trafficking and contraband trade. And a terrorism network is affecting the world's socioeconomic arena as it changes its maneuvers from time to time.

According to sociologists, youths, among the various age groups, face high exposure for indulgence in crime because of their great ambitions to do whatever they wish to. As they are more influenced by their peers, sometimes they become restless to replicate others' adventure. Particularly, if they are unemployed resorting to criminal act has high possibility. Others also might use them to serve their interest. Therefore, in order to facilitate a better future for the youth and help them be optimistic, parents and the society must be considerate towards the youth.

On the other hand, as crime is a threat to a nation's stability, tracing and preventing it must be a priority agenda. At this point , the justice organs as well as the system must be reorganized and institutionally strong.

Allocating the necessary budget is also essential and so far some arrangements both at federal and state level are underway. Transforming the Ministry of Justice in to the Attorney General can be mentioned as an indicator of a step forward. Recently, a platform between the Federal Attorney General and the Regional Bureaus was prepared and experience sharing discussion had been held. On the occasion this writer had made discussion with some state Justice Bureau officials.

Luel Kahssay is the chief executive of the Tigrai Region Justice Bureau. To him the discussion between the federal and the regional justice Bureaus has a great value. It has enabled them to sharing experiences among each others and build their capacity. According to him, even though the nation pursues the federal form of governance, preventing criminal activities in a coordinated manner is essential.

It is understood that Ethiopia is one of the populous nations around the globe and the majority are categorized in the youth age bracket. Unless this segment of the society is handled in a proper manner, it could be used for wrong ends.

Asked to reflect his opinion in this regard, Leul said that, if rampant unemployment and poverty continues the chance of the youth to involve in criminal activities is much higher. Hence, the government's plan of reducing poverty through job creation is vital. The on going effort to create job through small-scale enterprises must be enhanced. The recent pledge by the government to allocate 10 billion birr for job creation can play a crucial role in addressing the vivid problems related to the youth. He further said that, tracing criminals and bringing them to justice is a secondary action. Rather , addressing poverty and unemployment is vital and must be prioritized because it could address the root causes of the problem.

Leul also said that, the restructuring of the justice organs in the states is not yet accomplished but to his mind, it has a lot of values. It helps to facilitate speedy trial and bringing culprits to justice. Previously institutions such as the custom authority had a double responsibility both collecting taxes and prosecuting tax evaders and such practice had somehow conflicting interests and created loop holes and exposed tax collectors to extortion. But doing the prosecution task in a centralized manner can redress the problem.

When the number of prosecutors are increasing, interpreting the criminal case is also varied and such a situation has its own drawbacks on the justice system. Doing the same job by different institutions is not economical. Providing service to citizens with various windows is also cumbersome. Thus, restructuring the system and doing the job in a centralized manner is recommendable.

Selahdin Towfick is the Vice Chief Executive of the Harari State Justice and Security Office. As to him, organizing platforms for discussing the various issues regarding justice between various federal and state bureaus is helpful for experience sharing and capacity building. It has also a value in addressing the rampant lack of good governance and rent seeking attitudes with in the justice institutions and in upgrading the institutions' execution capacity.

Among the many crimes committed in the country, terrorism and money laundering are the very challenging ones. Asked weather the nation's capacity is strong enough to deal with these matters, Selahdin said that crimes such as money laundering and terrorism have cross-boarder linkage and global network. They are committed by people who have strong financial muscle and who can manipulate institutions to do things in favor of their interest. Corruption and contraband trade are also practiced in a similar fashion. They also have cross boarder characteristics.

Thus, curbing and preventing them needs national and global cooperation. The jurisdiction for these crimes is the Federal Attorney General and based on the situation courts deal with the matter by representing the Federal attorney general. State courts also require the support of the the Attorney General. He further said that, whenever a given country's economy grows, criminal activities will also have a tendency of manipulating the economy or derailing the growth. Hence, among others, separating criminals from the society should be taken as remedial action and after that, tracing the crime could be relatively simplified.

However, side by side with preventing crime and bringing the culprits to justice, meting out justice to the suspected and the culprits in a speedy manner is vital. As the saying of legal professionals goes "Justice delayed means justice denied." And to achieve speedy trial and justice more work and more commitment on the part of the justice institutions are essential.

While expressing his suggestion in this regard Salahdin said that, there are two things that need consideration. One is that a threat of public interest triggered by criminals and the other is preserving human rights of the suspected including ensuring their freedom through bail. On the other hand, due to the complicated nature of criminal acts of terrorism and money laundering , their investigations consume too much time.

On the other hand, if the suspected get out of jail through bail because of their financial muscle and criminal network, the criminals could make their illegal acts untraceable. Even they could escape from the country. In addition they might create testimonies to disappear which in turn totally damages the interest of the government and the public at large.

Terrorism also has a power to destabilize the country. It has linkage with global network. Bringing the culprits to justice in a speedy way might be difficult. However, by reconciling the public interest with the individual rights dealing with the matter is vital. But by any means of stepping up the justice institutions' capacity for the proper deal of criminal activities is exigent as it enables them to bring the suspects to justice in a speedy way.