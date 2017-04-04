Ethiopia: GERD - Source of Inspiration

Setting goals to join middle income economies by 2025, Ethiopia is aggressively developing its renewable energy sources. According to sources, the nation has the potential to generate 1.4 million MW carbon free energy. Currently, the incumbent is developing almost all the sources to meet the energy demand of the nation.

Due to the incumbent's commitment of working in concert with development partners, the national energy production capacity has increased to 5,200 MW from only 400 MW two decades ago. Among the push factors for the realization of the aspiration are the sharp increase in energy demand for various industries and ever increasing energy consumption.

The government invested hugely in hydro power. For instance, the recently completed Gibe III project and other ongoing projects are certainly boosting the energy demand. Most importantly, the ongoing Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project is receiving overwhelming attention from the people and government of Ethiopia.

The Dam, ever self -financed grand project, would generate 6,450 MW as the initial 5,200 MW has been upgraded with local capacity. Such progresses catch the attention of all Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin.

This is the reason President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said the Dam is "a new source of inspiration and pride for all Ethiopians and other developing nations" in his speech at the celebration of GERD commencement 6th anniversary at Guba. He said : "The deeds of Ethiopians in supporting the project is deemed extraordinary and exemplary."

As Ethiopia is exemplary in implementing Climate Resilient Green Economy, GERD is a manifestation of Ethiopia's commitment to attach prime attention for green development thereby changing the lives of citizens for the better.

Beyond generating energy, the GERD is also a project that enables the nation accumulate managerial capacity for mega projects. The project is leaping the country's potential in managing mega projects independently, according to the Ethiopian Electric Power CEO Azeb Asnake.

Most importantly, the participation of METEC in this flagship project, as the plant contractor, along with an internationally acclaimed contractor Salini Impregilo--an Italian construction giant--would mean a lot in transferring knowledge and technology. "The expertise that would be gained in the course of the construction would be an empowering input for other hydro power projects."

According to METEC Project Manager Kedir Abdu, the contribution of the Corporation has been enhanced as it is garnering skills from expatriates working at the Dam site.

The status of the GERD is encouraging the public to further continue its support. The speech made by officials and the comments by representatives of various segments of the society have attributed the success to the active and sheer participation of the public.

Witnessing the Dam's progress first hand, Artist Serawit Fikre and the renowned Athlete, Haile Gebresellassie, have commanded the jobs done so far and called on the pubic and the government to keep their support.

Every year, the anniversary of GERD falls to prove an unprecedented development of the construction.