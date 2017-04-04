4 April 2017

Somalia: Authorities Search for Abducted WHO Workers

By Sahra Abdi Ahmed And Salem Solomon

Authorities in southern Somalia are searching for five World Health Organization workers who were abducted by suspected al-Shabab militants.

Colonel Deeq Abdi Khaliif, commander of the Somali army in the town of Luuq, says the workers were in their homes Sunday when gunmen broke in, took them by force and drove them to a remote area.

“At 4 a.m. local time, Maganey village, close to Luuq, was attacked by gunmen from al-Shabab, and [they] kidnapped the five men who were contractors for WHO. We are now pursuing them to free the abducted men,” Khaliif told VOA Somali Service.

The five men, all Somali nationals, were working on a polio vaccination program for the WHO.

The U.N. agency has not made any comment on the abduction.

Before the kidnapping, the aid workers had received death threats indicating that al-Shabab objects to their work. The al-Qaida-linked extremist group has not allowed polio vaccination programs in districts it controls.

The group has also spread false rumors that the vaccines contain the AIDS virus or cause sterility. The campaign has led some parents to refuse to have their children vaccinated.

Despite efforts by international organizations to eradicate the disease, polio outbreaks persist in Somalia. A 2015 WHO report said that 420,000 children living in parts of Somalia not under government control had not been vaccinated.

