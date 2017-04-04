Ghana: GNHR Trains Community Focal Persons On Data Collection

press release

A Data Collection Training Workshop for Community Focal Persons (CFPs) has taken place at Pusiga in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region.

The workshop, which had participants drawn from more than 75 communities in the Bawku Municipality and the Garu, and Pusiga Districts, was organized by the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR).

Participants were trained on the general duties of CFPs, structure listing of communities, procedures for structure listing and types of houses.

They were also sensitized on the roles that CFPs would play during GNHR Public Information Campaign (PIC) and case management.

In an address delivered on his behalf at the opening of the workshop, Mr. Abdul Razak Yakah, Acting Chief Executive, Pusiga District, urged participants to take the training seriously as it would enable them to effectively support the data collection exercise being undertaken by government.

Maame Durowaah Nyarko, Zone Co-ordinator, in a presentation, underscored the importance of the training exercise as it aimed to build the capacity of participants to serve as Community Liaison Officers in their respective communities.

The Government of Ghana (GoG) established the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to harmonize and co-ordinate all social intervention programs in the country.

To ensure that social protection benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries, Government of Ghana, through MoGCSP, established GNHR with the mandate to establish a single national household register from which all social protection programs in Ghana will select their beneficiaries.

The data collection exercise for the GNHR is, therefore, expected to begin as soon as the CFPs returned to their respective communities after the workshop.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)