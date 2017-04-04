3 April 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Gender Ministry Interacts With Civil Society Organisations

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held an interactive forum with Women in Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Accra.

The objective of the forum was to build rapport and strengthen the existing relationship between the two institutions to enable them collaborate in building an enabling environment for persons whose rights were being trampled upon to air their views and get their concerns addressed.

The forum also sought to discuss and plan towards the 61st Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Speaking at the meeting, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister, MoGCSP, assured the CSOs that the various policies like the Disability Policy, National Social Protection Policy, Affirmative Action and School Feeding Policy, among others that needed review would be reviewed and those that needed implementation would be passed into law.

Madam Djaba urged civil society groups to bring out their programs for incorporation into the programs and activities of the Ministry for uniformity and to facilitate the participation of the Ministry and other stakeholders in CSO activities.

She gave the assurance that contracts of current caterers of the School Feeding Program would not be terminated nor politicised and advised the caterers to go on with their routine duties to ensure that they provided nutritious food for the pupils.

The Minister used the opportunity to commend her predecessors and promised to build on their achievements.

The CSOs appealed to the Ministry to engage them during policy formulation and assist them in creating create platforms and websites for them for the sharing of ideas for the promotion of national development objectives.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah & Chantal Aidoo)

