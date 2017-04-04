Sudan Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Information Minister

press release

The Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Babikir Elamin, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

The visit was to formally congratulate the Minister on his assumption of office and to explore avenues of strengthening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and the Sudan.

Mr Elamin expressed the desire of his government to establish a bond of friendship and co-operation between the Ministry of Information of Sudan and Ghana's Ministry of Information.

Through this co-operation, Mr Elamin said, Sudan hoped to study how the Ghanaian media worked together to bring development to the country, adding that the Sudan had developed interest in learning about Ghana's developmental process.

The Ambassador said notwithstanding issues of conflict in the Sudan, there existed a conducive environment for business.

He disclosed that the circular education had been introduced into the Sudan's educational system, alongside the Quran studies or 'Mankaranta', adding that the Sudan was currently offering 160 scholarships to Ghanaians to study in that country.

In his remarks, Mr Abdul-Hamid, welcomed the ambassador's intentions and assured him of the preparedness of Ghana's Ministry of Information to work together with that of the Sudan to build a mutual relationship in the areas politics, economics and education.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Faith Junko-Ogawa)