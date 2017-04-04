3 April 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Sudan Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Information Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Babikir Elamin, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

The visit was to formally congratulate the Minister on his assumption of office and to explore avenues of strengthening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and the Sudan.

Mr Elamin expressed the desire of his government to establish a bond of friendship and co-operation between the Ministry of Information of Sudan and Ghana's Ministry of Information.

Through this co-operation, Mr Elamin said, Sudan hoped to study how the Ghanaian media worked together to bring development to the country, adding that the Sudan had developed interest in learning about Ghana's developmental process.

The Ambassador said notwithstanding issues of conflict in the Sudan, there existed a conducive environment for business.

He disclosed that the circular education had been introduced into the Sudan's educational system, alongside the Quran studies or 'Mankaranta', adding that the Sudan was currently offering 160 scholarships to Ghanaians to study in that country.

In his remarks, Mr Abdul-Hamid, welcomed the ambassador's intentions and assured him of the preparedness of Ghana's Ministry of Information to work together with that of the Sudan to build a mutual relationship in the areas politics, economics and education.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali & Faith Junko-Ogawa)

Sudan

African Security Chiefs Meet in Khartoum

A conference on intelligence opened in Khartoum on Monday with participants identifying terrorism, mercenaries and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.