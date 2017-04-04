Ghana: Pusiga Marks Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary With Parade

press release

Security agencies, identifiable organizations, teachers and pupils from over twenty schools marched to commemorate Ghana's 60th Anniversary celebration at Pusiga the Upper East Region.

In a speech, Abdul Razak Yakah, Acting District Chief Executive, noted that good governance and democracy were key ingredients to sustainable development and that good governance was, perhaps, the most single important factor in eradicating poverty, promoting development and the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Yakah reiterated government's commitment to the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, adding that government would ensure that teachers' salaries and allowances were paid regularly and on time, and teacher trainee allowances restored.

He, therefore, urged all Ghanaians to actively support government to implement its projects and programmes to bring about the desired development.

Mr Cosmos Beyere Yeledour, District Director of Education, in an address, noted that even though the 2015 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results were slightly better than the 2016 results, only a total of 240 candidates from the district had placement in the various SHSs across the country, while over a thousand candidates failed to get placement.

Mr Yeledour, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to support in the development of education in the District.

Source: ISD (Raphael Azare Kariyama)