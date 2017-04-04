Ghana: Gender Ministry Makes 47th Payment Under Leap

press release

Beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) are expected to receive their cash grants from the government through the LEAP Secretariat.

The 213, 048 beneficiary households across the ten regions in 216 districts will receive payments covering January and February 2017.

Under the payment plan, an eligible one-member household will receive GH¢ 64.00, while an eligible two-member household will receive GH¢ 76.00, an eligible three-member households taking GH¢ 88.00 and eligible household with four or more members will receive GH¢ 106.00.

It is the 47th of the payment cycle of cash grants under LEAP.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, announced these at a news conference in Accra, Tuesday.

Madam Djaba disclosed that government was remoulding the LEAP programme to ensure that beneficiaries would also receive, in addition to the many interventions, a skills-training module which would enable them to earn income and be self-sufficient.

She indicated that government would refocus on adopting effective and accurate testing means to identify and enrol deserving beneficiary households and gave the assurance that the LEAP program would not be a source of political patronage.

She expressed optimism that the various handicrafts of the beneficiaries would be exported to fetch income for the households.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)