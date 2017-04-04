31 March 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: House to Ensure WAEC Accepts Late Registrations

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay and members of the leadership could exert every effort to ensure that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) will accept the late registration fees of hundreds of students.

This follows a Tuesday, March 28, letter by Rep. Henry Fahnbulleh (Montserrado District 4), during the 21st Day Sitting to his colleagues that the WAEC has refused to accept late payments from students.

He wrote his colleagues that the examinations are crucial to ensure that students gain admission to universities.

"The WAEC's action presupposes that without the students' contributions, the exams will not be administered, which is untrue! The fact is that this Legislature allocates money in the national budget for WAEC," he wrote.

Rep. Fahnbulleh added: "Besides that, the National Exams are going to be administered at the end of May 2017, and we are still in March. What harm would it cause WAEC were those students to continue their payments to sit the exams?"

Meanwhile, due to the urgency of the matter, the lawmakers unanimously voted for it to be addressed.

