Liberia: Meet the Ombudsmen

As the public debate over the controversial Code of Conduct law heats up, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf fulfilled her Executive Order #83 late yesterday, which established the Office of the Ombudsman, by appointing the 3 Ombudsmen. The President appointed former police director Christian C. Massaquoi as chairman, and Attorneys Edward Dillon and Massa Jallabah as members.

Cllr. Massaquoi has spent the last 11 years in the security sector. In 2006, when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf first took office he served as head of the Special Security Service (now EPS - Executive Protection Service). Later he was appointed head of the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (now Liberia Immigration Service) and finally as Director of the Liberia National Police (LNP), where he served until he was relieved of duty by the

President. He recently joined the Liberia Bar Association as Counsellor-At-Law.

In September last year, President Sirleaf relieved Massaquoi during a major police reshuffle, replacing hi with recent Harvard graduate, Gregory Coleman, as the new LNP Inspector General.

Attorney Edward E. Dillion is a 2016 graduate of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia. In 2011 he earned a Paralegal Certificate from Widener University Law School Legal Education Institute, Wilmington, Delaware; a Master of Social Work (MSW) in 2005 from Widener University, Chester, Pennsylvania; and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Law, 1997, from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana. Since January 2012, Atty. Dillon has served at the Ministry of Justice as Special Assistant to the Attorney General/Minister of Justice.

Atty. Massa Jallabah completed her high school studies at Trenton Central High School, New Jersey, USA in 2000, and later matriculated to the College of New Jersey, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology in 2005. Records show that she later returned to Liberia and participated in the Miss Liberia pageant, representing Lofa County.

Pageant records reveal that she was born on September 11, 1982, which makes her 34 years old, more than five years shy of the required age (40), according to the law, to be appointed to the office of the Ombudsman. Atty. Jallabah could not be reached for comment up to the time of the writing of this story.

Massaquoi and Dillon are both well above the age requirement for the posts.

Office of the Ombudsman

According to the Code of Conduct law, the Office of the Ombudsman is empowered to investigate on its own initiative or on any person or cause such investigation to be carried out into violation of conduct. As such, the President, with the consent of the Senate shall appoint three persons to the office of the Ombudsman one of whom shall be appointed as chairperson. The office shall also comprise of such other staff as the Ombudsman may deem necessary and proper for the function of the office, and subject annual appropriation in the national budget.

Those appointees shall be Liberian citizens of high moral character; of age not less than 40 years and must have a graduate of a professional degree.

President Sirleaf also made separate appointments at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

Those appointed are Dr. Clarence Moniba - Minister of State without Portfolio, replacing Ms. Angela Cassell-Bush, who moves on to the Robert Flight Regional Flight Information Service as the deputy director-general for Administrative Affairs. The President has appointed Darlington Tuagben as managing director, FDA.