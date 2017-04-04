Liberia: Reaching Out to End a Child's Misery

A few weeks ago, a story appeared on Facebook about a child who had his/her sexual organ exposed - the result of a birth defect - which is now infected and is in need of immediate medical attention.

Koluba B. Akoi, a concerned citizen, posted a heartfelt message that enabled many to know of and about the child's condition and assisted in getting him help.

According to his post on Facebook: "The kid was born without any sexual organ and they cannot indicate if the kid is a boy or a girl. The child has an opening at his/her umbilical or navel that contains a sore which causes the kid serious pain, according to the grandmother," he stated.

The four year old is said to live in "John's Town" in Voinjama District, in a village called Duogomai and under the guardianship of his grandmother, who is seen in the above photo with the child.

"I was shocked and tears ran down my face to see this kid who has gone through so much pain for nearly four years. According to the grandmother, the kid's biological mother abandoned the child with her because of the confusing nature of the child since it was 6 months old," Akoi added.

Needing assistance to control the infection, Mr. Akoi pleaded for aid in his post to anyone who would listen.

"Can someone please help now to give the kid hope again? Think about your own kid right near you and feel the pain the kid is feeling right now especially coming from a poor family who keeps looking at their kid cry day and night; and a kid who cannot play with other kids," he pleaded.

His message reached many ears and eyes and within a week, Mr. Akoi and the child's relatives took the child out of the village. He is presently in Monrovia seeking further help.

Mr. Akoi said his main priority was getting the child out of the seclusion where his condition could not be helped and now that the child is in the city with better chances of being seen by a doctor, Mr. Akoi needs further direction.

"He has been placed in a safe home arranged by Sister Doris Maholo Saydee while we keep looking around for possible opportunities. Thanks to the Catholic Sisters of Gbarnga who helped transport the family to Gbarnga where they transited with no cost. Thank you, too, for all your comments and good wishes. It's time for action to save this kid," he updated those following him on Facebook Anyone interested in donating is asked to make a contribution to Sister Doris Maholo Saydee's Facebook page, or contact her on 0770213358.

"Don't forget to keep sharing the pictures of the kid until it's done! Remember: WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER," added Mr. Akoi on his post.

Anyone wanting to help this child while keeping in mind that Liberia is one of the countries that fights for the rights of gender and gender equality, can also contact +231 770417200/0777526828.