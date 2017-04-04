Liberia: BYC 3rd At Wafu Tournament

Champion club Barrack Young Controllers were during the weekend came 3rd in the West African Football Union (WAFU) invitational soccer tournament in Dakar, Senegal, following their defeat in two matches.

The tournament started on March 30 and was expected to end yesterday, April 2.

The Go Blues Boys were on Friday defeated by US Gorée 5-4 in a penalty shootout that denied them the chance of reaching the final of the tournament.

The Liberian champions continued with their dominance in ball position, but failed to utilize their goal scoring opportunities during international matches.

They later had an opportunity in the 3rd place playoff against Wa All Star of Ghana, but were narrowly defeated 2-1.

Wa All Stars took the lead in the first half after BYC had missed several goal scoring chances through Van-Dave Harmon.

BYC got the equalizer in the second half through David Tweh's left foot strike in the roof of the net after forward Sam Jackson skillfully passed his opposing defenders to provide the assist for the young talent.

Coach Sannah's boys dominated the match by controlling ball possession and came close to clinching victory after skipper Harmon drove through his opponents' defense and connected his teammate Kertu Jebro, who lost balance to kick the ball.

BYC's participation is part of team-building and a means to expose the players to play in places where they have no supporters as they compete in CAF continental championships.

Other teams that played in the tournament were Wa All Stars of Ghana, AS Tanda of La Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal's US Goree. The four are champion clubs in the four countries and it was sponsored by FOX Sports TV Network of Los Angeles, United States.