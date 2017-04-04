Liberia: Korto Kollie's Killer Charged

Defendant Belile Barry, 27, faces murder charges for the death of Korto Kollie, 42, at the intersection of Benson/Lynch streets in Monrovia

Belile Barry, the 27-year-old man who confessed to the murder of 42-year-old Korto Kollie, the woman who was discovered dead in a grey Honda jeep at the Goodwill Garage at the intersection of Benson and Lynch streets in Monrovia on Saturday, March 25, was yesterday forwarded to the Monrovia City Court for trial. The defendant was sent to court after the LNP formally charged him with murder.

The incident occurred on March 24, just up the street from the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, where the wake-keeping of Liberian music star Quincy B was being held.

According to police, defendant Barry allegedly had "violent sexual intercourse with the victim in her anus" that caused her to bleed profusely to death.

At yesterday's hearing, Barry was remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison where he will remain to face his murder charge, because the crime of murder does not qualify him for a bail.

Court records showed that on March 24, the deceased and her brother, identified as Wilmot Kollie, both left their Harrisburg residence in Montserrado County for Monrovia.

When they arrived in Monrovia, the police investigation revealed, the deceased left her brother and went to look for her boyfriend, Barry, at the garage where they were spotted together the entire night of March 24 enjoying themselves in the vicinity of the garage.

Unfortunately, the next day, March 25, the lifeless and naked body of Ms. Kollie was discovered in Barry's garage. She was subsequently rushed to the J.F. Kennedy Hospital in Sinkor where doctors there pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Police alleged that while Barry and his victim were together that night, Barry induced her with alcohol ('Old Soldier' gin) before he sodomized her, which rendered her unconscious and led to her subsequent death.

The document further alleged that prior to Kollie's death, she and her boyfriend, Barry, who have been in a relationship since 2006, got into a very serious argument about her relationship with another man, identified as Papaye Fayiah.

But, Barry, the document claimed, had been bitter over his victim's relationship with Fayiah, and because of that, he decided to seek revenge.

"Barry wanted to accomplish his unlawful act against his victim, by inducing her with liquor, which rendered her helpless," police investigation alleged.

"Our forensic examination conducted on the body established that Barry sexually abused his victim in her anus several times wherein she sustained multiple injuries that caused her to bleed severely resulting to her death," the investigation further alleged.

"It was based on those findings that we charged Barry with murder in violation of Chapter 14, subsection (A), Section 14.1 of the Penal Code of Liberia," the investigation recommended.