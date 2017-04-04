Liberia: BYC in 4th Position At Wafu Tourney

It was Ghana League Champions Wa All Stars that beat Barrack Young Controllers 2-1 to claim 3rd Place (bronze) at the just ended West African Football Union (WAFU) invitational tournament in Dakar.

The Liberian Champions finished in the 4th position. The Ghanaian side lost 3-0 to Ivorian Champions, AS Tanda, in the semi-finals and came back to defeat Barrack Young Controllers for the 3rd Place.

It was BYC that surprisingly knocked Kotoko out of the CAF Champions League in 2014. They were behind 1-0 in the first half and got the equalizer in the second half through David Tweh's strike after a clever play from Sam Jackson.

But the Ghanaian side came back to snatch the winner with a late goal.

The four-team tournament which also featured US Goree from Senegal was sponsored by FOX Sports TV Network of Los Angeles, United States.