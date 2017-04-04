Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Foundation Dedicates Computer Lab At St. John Episcopal High School

Lonestar Cell MTN Foundation at the weekend dedicated a modern computer laboratory at the St. John Episcopal High School in Rebertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

Giving the purpose of the dedication, Lonestar Cell MTN Foundation chair Massaquoi Kamara stated that going from community to community to show the love that the company has for the people of Liberia is part of the company's dream since its establishment.

"It was on June 30, 2012 when we gathered in that auditorium where alumni from everywhere came to celebrate the 134th anniversary of the St. John Episcopal High School Association. At that program, I pledged US$50,000 to St. John to be used towards a project on this campus that will enhance the efforts being made to bring the school up to status like it used to be," Mr. Kamara said.

According to him, the alumni were very impressed with the promise and concluded that whatever the project would be, it should be one that will last long, "and on this campus."

Mr. Kamara added that the project would be used for the common good of the school and Rebortsport as a whole, while boasting that he is a product of the Holy Cross Episcopal School in Mbolahun, Lofa County.

He lauded the management of Lonestar Cell MTN for the project and the Episcopal Schools' Alumni Associations for their support, calling them true patriots.

Mr. Kamara revealed that the management of Lonestar Cell MTN is working tirelessly to ensure that the company is all about the people, and not just for profit making.

Mr. Kamara, among other things, noted that the computer laboratory was built and furnished by Lonestar Cell MTN.

In response, the President of the Episcopal High Schools Alumni Association (Liberia Chapter), Mr. Ernest Bruce, stated that the mission of the school is, among other things, to give quality education to young Liberians.

Mr. Bruce asserted that it is incumbent upon every Liberian to give back to their institutions and society at large, adding that it is about time for Liberians to see themselves as missionaries of today.

He said efforts are being made by the church to ensure that the students receive quality education, one that is much better than what was given in the past.

Mr. Bruce said the structure will be used as a modern technology center for students doing research, and described the Lonestar Cell MTN Foundation project as a new step for the school.

He then lauded the management of Lonestar Cell MTN for the project, adding that the students will also use it to communicate with people from all parts of the world.

For his part, the District Education Officer (DEO), Mr. Larry Nimely, thanked the management of Lonestar Cell MTN for the project, and said the students are blessed to have access to computers at school.

He pleaded with the Foundation to continue its good works, not just in Robertsport but also in all parts of the country.