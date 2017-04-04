4 April 2017

Gambia: I Will Facilitate Development in Serekunda, Says APRC Candidate

Photo: Wikimedia
A view of the city of Banjul.
By Mahamadou Camara

The APRC NAM candidate for Serekunda constituency, Seedy Bojang has said if he is elected into office come April 6th, he would facilitate development to the community of Serekunda.

"I will facilitate development projects in Serekunda, if am elected," he said.

Mr Bojang said he is the right person that will bring change to the community.

"I am the right person that can bring change to Serekunda," he said.

He said the people of Serekunda "have been disappointed" by the previous MPs and it was time for them to change and bring forth a young dynamic leadership to control their hem of affairs.

"It's time for us to bring about a new and young leadership into the hem of affairs," he said.

Mr Bojang said his main goals are to empower the youths and bring about an unprecedented level of development to the town.

'My number one target when I am elected to the parliament come April 6th is to advocate for the welfare of Serekunda communities," he said.

He expressed confidence of clinching victory in the April 6th election.

