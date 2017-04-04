Cameroon: Fenassco a Games - Battle for Medals Now On

After the glamour and merrymaking of the opening day of the competition, athletes taking part in the ongoing FENASSCO league A Games in Buea have now settled to serious business as the battle for medals rages on in earnest. The first medals were recorded yesterday, 3 April, 2017 in athletics with the North West dominating. In the long distance events, Nadia Yuuh won gold in the 1,500m event while Sunjo Eric won silver in the male event. This puts the North West temporarily in pole position on the medal tally. However, their stay will be short lived given that the Centre Region which has been exerting hegemony on the games has many athletes qualified for the finals in the sprint events which will be taking place today April 4. More so, the Centre already has one gold medal won by Tapadai Paul in the 1,500m male event.

The Far North and West Regions also figure on the medal tally sheet with one medal each. The West through Djigap Armand won bronze in the 1,500m event while the Far North won silver in the female event through Garsouda Clementine. The collective sports disciplines are still in the qualifying stage. In the king sport, football, the Centre and South West pulled a 2-2 tie in the masculine category while the West beat the East 2-0. In the female category, the Centre walloped the North West 5-1. Meanwhile, the Minister of Secondary Education, Ernest Ngalle Bibehe took time off to inspect the living conditions of the athletes at the Bilingual Grammar School in Buea. The Minister was surprised to see that there were no toilet rolls despite the fact that it had budgeted for. Owing to this situation, the children were forced to use hard paper which blocked the flushing system of the toilet. He ordered for the immediate purchase of toilet tissue and the unblocking of the toilet. The students also complained of hunger as they were not able to feed on time. The competition enters the third day of play today with more medals expected in athletics, judo, wrestling and handisport. The competition is still in the group stage in basketball, handball, volleyball and football. There is a delegation from CONAC present in Buea sensitising the youths on the ills of corruption.