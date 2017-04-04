Cameroon: Bamenda - Fair Play, Fraternity At Fenasco B Games

"School sports: Factor for national unity and integration" is the password of the 12th edition of the national school games that started in Bamenda yesterday April 3, 2017. Launching the event in Bamenda, the Minister of Basic Education, Youssouf Hadidja Alim said it was a moment to celebrate the vertus of sports and promote Olympic values of fraternity, unity, peace, tolerance and fair play. She said sports in the school milieu are meant to give youths an opportunity to fully integrate, discover their nation and cement national unity.

It emerged from the Minister that each of the last editions of FENASCO B games has a specific touch and a lot of progress has been registered for the games which now occupy an important place on the national sports agenda. Minister Youssouf Hadidja Alim hailed the administration of the North West and the city of Bamenda for bravery in hosting the games in circumstances not helped by ghost town calls by unidentified to frustrate the event.

Jean Claude Ekobena, the Executive President of FENASCO B revealed that 1,220 athletes, 140 trainers and 150 officials are participating at the competition in Bamenda while the City Council Delegate Vincent Ndumu Nji saluted the games which offer an opportunity for youths in all of the ten regions to grow in brotherhood. A march past featured respective delegations showcasing their cultural weight in song and dance. Step-up security and colour summed up the event with the games expected to run from April 3, to April 6, 2017. Also present at the launch was the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt.