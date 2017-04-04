South Africa: Fire Jacob Zuma, Now. Then, Re-Invent South Africa

analysis

Folks are getting understandably fuzzy-brained right now, all caught up over sartorial choices and protest hashtags. (Black Monday? Seriously?) So this here is an attempt to lay things out as I see 'em.

One: Jacob Zuma must go. Now. The reason he needs to go is not because - or rather, not just because - he fired successive finance ministers, leading inevitably to a ratings downgrade and an economic meltdown. He needs to go because he was found by the Constitutional Court to have breached his oath of office in the Nkandla matter. Everything else - the Guptas, the Treasury, the fact that he's an ingrate and a mafia bagman, fucking Marikana? All gravy.

He was not, of course, legally compelled to step down. But the conventions of any democracy are partly based on custom. South African democracy is in its early 20s, and therefore we haven't had much time to establish custom. But as ostensibly free agents and citizens, it is our job to make clear to our leaders what we're willing to accept. The Nkandla ruling, compounded heavily by all the other nonsense, should have served as a line in the sand.

You're fired, friendo.

And what this...