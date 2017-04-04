4 April 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pravin Gordhan to Speak At Ahmed Kathrada's Memorial

By Trevor Bohatch

Former finance minister likely to address President Zuma and downgrade to junk status

Sources close to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan have confirmed today that he will speak at Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service in Cape Town on Thursday.

The service, to be held at Saint George's Cathedral, comes a week and a half after the ANC stalwart's death on 28 March, and a week since President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle on 30 March.

"This gathering is a moment for civil society and Cape Town residents to organise and adopt a program for mass action. We demand that Parliament is recalled, and that it tables a vote of no confidence against President Zuma. We demand that the nuclear deal is scrapped," organisers said in a WhatsApp message earlier today.

Kathrada's service will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm. It is supported by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Endorsing organizations include:

Anglican Church of Southern Africa

Alternative Information and Development Centre

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Equal Education

Ndifuna Ukwazi

People's Health Movement

Reclaim the City

Right2Know

Save SA

Section 27

Social Justice Coalition

Sonke Gender Justice

South Africa First Forum

Treatment Action Campaign

