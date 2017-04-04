South Africa: Two Bodies Found Hanging in Mpumalanga Village

Two bodies were found hanging in the Mpumalanga village of MP Stream on Monday, police have said.

A resident claimed that the two had been caught stealing cattle."We are still shocked about the tragedy, but it is said that the community of MP Stream have been affected by stolen cattle."

Mhala district police spokesperson Gugulethu Phiri said a murder case had been opened and that the matter was under investigation.

"We suspect it was a mob justice situation, but we cannot confirm anything at this point," she said.

