Cosatu's Central Executive Committee no longer believes that Jacob Zuma is the right man to lead the government or the country, and has officially called for the president to step down. By SIMON ALLISON.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has officially called for President Jacob Zuma to step down. In a statement released on Tuesday by the Central Executive Committee (CEC), Cosatu said it no longer believed in Zuma's leadership capabilities.

"Cosatu no longer believes that the president is the right person to unite and lead the movement, the Alliance and country. We think that after all his undeniable contribution to both the movement and government, the time has arrived for him to step down and allow the country to be led forward by a new collective at government level. We no longer believe in his leadership abilities and we shall be communicating that decision to our ally, the ANC," it said.

Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini said Zuma had requested to meet with the trade union federation earlier on Tuesday, and that the federation was still considering its response to that request. The federation's leadership refused to be drawn on what further actions it would take to...