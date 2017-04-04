South Africa: Did Fracking in Botswana Cause Johannesburg to Tremble?

analysis

There's not enough information to answer that scientifically but one thing that is certain is that to produce gas from coal seams you need to pump out a lot of water that they sit in to let the gas "desorb". This produced water is usually pumped back into the ground, somewhere nearby and very deep down which has been shown to change the basal pressure underground. And the potential consequences of that? Earthquakes. By JEFFREY BARBEE.

In 2015 Mira Dutschke and I released our film The High Cost of Cheap Gas about the secret roll-out of gas developments in Southern Africa. The film and it's revelations published in the UK Guardian outlined a new drilling plan in Botswana.

Companies had been hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in protected areas like the Central Kalahari Game Reserve for years, exploring for good gas returns from Botswana's coal layers.

It was denied by the government at the time. We had on-the-ground interviews, photographs from the companies' own websites and reports that you can download here, all clearly showing an ongoing gas exploration programme that included fracking with water and chemicals. The government finally conceded it may have happened and later went further, saying companies...