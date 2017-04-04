Ethiopian Basketball Federation Chief Dr. Ashebir Wolde-Giorgis has been elected Ethiopian Olympic Committee President (EOC), ending Birhane Kedane-Mariam's long years reign.

Appearing without a contender, Dr. Ashebir won with unanimous vote in the election, which was held on Saturday.

The result is expected to bring structural change within the EOC for the first time since the former ETV, renamed as Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) Executive Officer Birhane took charge in 2008.

Dr. Ashebir appeared very emotional after he was given a unanimous vote by the EOC members.

The delighted elected dentist at the end said that he can't talk much about at the time but he thanked the participants for giving him their votes. Dr. Ashebir is a medical professional specializing in dentistry.

The result was also greeted by cheers at the Ethiopian Olympic Committee congress. What was observed was that the jubilant supporters of the newly elected President jumped into air with joy, though his election was a certainty as he run for the presidency alone.

Dr. Ashebir was the President of the Ethiopian Football Federation before Sahilu Gebnre-Wold replaced him in 2008.

He was also the lone independent Member of Parliament (MP) for a single five-year term that ended on June 7, 20014. Though he ran for the second term he was not successful.

At the beginning of this Ethiopian year, he was elected as the Ethiopian Basketball Federation (EBF) President. By then he said that he enjoyed a sweet victory to guide basketball in to a new chapter. He added: My first duty as President of EBF it is to change the headquarters and to modernize the body up to the international standard. As he promised he rented a house days after his election covering the exorbitant private house rent.

The former EOC President Birhane and the treasurer Engineer Girma Zewdu were given honorary EOC membership. In fact it was reported that the former President has done a lot for the Ethiopian Olympics.

Critics argued that his departure is expected to bring a big change in the days ahead. As one man puts it the debacle registered at the 2016 Rio Olympics was the result of his poor performance.

Ethiopia collected a single gold medal for the first time in 24 years under his reign.

Same day members of the EOC executive committee were elected of whom one is the former athlete Gebre-Egziabher Gebre-Mariam who represented the Ethiopian Athletics Federation.

There were 12 agendas for discussion in the congress. The last year financial report was also presented to the congress.

In the end the Congress discussed and approved the four-year strategic plan for the EOC.