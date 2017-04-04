4 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Trans Ethiopia Win Ethiopian Cycling Tour

By Yared Gebremeden

Trans Ethiopia Sport Club wins the current Ethiopian cycling tour that has been organized in connection with the 6th year anniversary of the commencement of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD) and clinched the trophy of the tournament standing first.

The tour has covered close to 700 km which touches Ambo, Bako, Nekempte, Gimbi, Nejo, Assosa and Guba Woreda where the construction of the dam is under way makink its start from Addis Ababa.

Nine clubs and a total of 72 cyclists from Mesebo Cement, Trans Ethiopia, Gunna, Welwalo, Addis Medicine, Biruh Tesfa, Electric Sport Club, Tiret Corporation, Debub Hiber and Dire Dawa Kenema Sport clubs have taken part in the tournament.

The tournament has aimed mobilizing the public towards contributing their share to the dam and producing elite cyclists from the race.

Mesebo Cement and Gunna sport clubs have finished the race second and third in the overall races which was concluded at the end of last weekend.

