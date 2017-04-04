South Africa: Stormers Help Out At Bok Training Camp

Several Stormers players were called into the Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch to cover for players unable to take contact due to injury niggles.

The extended Springbok squad continued with their pre-season training on Monday in the build-up to the forthcoming international season, when South Africa will host France in a three-Test series in June.

The Boks got together on Sunday afternoon for the second of three pre-season training camps.

Scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage was called up in place of his provincial team-mate Jano Vermaak, who was injured on Saturday.

Also present at the Monday afternoon field session at the Paul Roos Markötter Stadium were Cheslin Kolbe (wing/fullback), Dan Kriel (centre), Ramone Samuels (hooker), JC Janse van Rensburg (loosehead prop), Nizaam Carr and Sikhumbuzo Notshe (both loose forwards).

Only 25 of the invited 41 players were able to participate in the late afternoon training session. However all players took part in the various technical sessions and the coaching staff's tactical discussions.

With Brendan Venter having joined the management team in a coaching consultant capacity, training activities on the second day of the camp were focused on defence and scrums.

Invited players for the second Springbok camp in Stellenbosch (April 2-4):

*Ruan Ackermann - Lions, Lukhanyo Am - Sharks, Clayton Blommetjies - Cheetahs, *Curwin Bosch - Sharks, Ruan Botha - Sharks, Uzair Cassiem - Cheetahs, Andries Coetzee - Lions, Ruan Combrinck - Lions, Ruan Dreyer - Lions, Jean-Luc du Preez - Sharks, Pieter-Steph du Toit - Stormers, Eben Etzebeth - Stormers, Rohan Janse van Rensburg - Lions, Elton Jantjies - Lions, Siya Kolisi - Stormers, Jaco Kriel - Lions, Pat Lambie - Sharks, Dillyn Leyds - Stormers, *Wilco Louw - Stormers, Frans Malherbe - Stormers, Lionel Mapoe - Lions, Malcolm Marx - Lions, Bongi Mbonambi - Stormers, Oupa Mohoje - Cheetahs, Beast Mtawarira - Sharks, Lubabalo Mtembu - Sharks, Lwazi Mvovo - Sharks, *Ox Nche - Cheetahs, Coenie Oosthuizen - Sharks, Etienne Oosthuizen - Sharks, Chiliboy Ralepelle - Sharks, Cobus Reinach - Sharks, Raymond Rhule - Cheetahs, Seabelo Senatla - Stormers, Kobus van Wyk - Sharks, Jano Vermaak - Stormers, Francois Venter - Cheetahs, Shaun Venter - Cheetahs, *EW Viljoen - Stormers, Warren Whiteley - Lions, Fred Zeilinga - Cheetahs

* Indicates Young Guns

Source: Sport24