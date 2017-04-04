4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gordhan Expected to Speak At Kathrada Memorials

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to speak at four memorial services for late African National Congress struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The first memorial is scheduled to take place at the Greek Hall in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Tuesday at 18:30.

On Wednesday, a memorial is expected to take place at St Georges Cathedral, Cape Town, at 14:00.

The speakers include Gordhan, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, and Robben Island veteran Eddie Daniels.

Another memorial will be held at the Ahmed Kathrada Hospital, Lenmed, in Lenasia, on Friday at 11:00. Kathrada's friend of 63 years, Laloo Chiba, is expected to address the gathering.

On Sunday, a service will be held at Sastri College, Durban, at 14:30. Gordhan and Albertina Luthuli are expected to speak at this memorial.

Zuma resignation call

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation CEO Neeshan Balton said they were not responsible for organising the events.

"We have merely endorsed them. Different people have opted to choose their own speakers and I think they saw the impact from the memorial service," said Balton.

Several speakers at Kathrada's funeral last Wednesday, and at his memorial service on Saturday, cited an open letter he wrote to President Jacob Zuma in April 2016, calling on him to step down.

Signing off his letter, he wrote: "To paraphrase the famous MK slogan of the time: 'There comes a time in the life of every nation when it must choose to submit or fight.' Today, I appeal to our president to submit to the will of the people and resign."

Senior ANC leaders used the memorial service to voice their dissatisfaction with how Zuma was leading the country.

On Saturday, various leaders spoke up about Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, in which he sacked Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Gordhan called for mass mobilisation and told South Africans to be vigilant and "connect the dots" to determine how money flowed from Treasury to various projects and budgetary needs it had been earmarked for.

He described government's decision to cancel its memorial service for Kathrada on Saturday as "petty and spiteful".

Kathrada's wife Barbara Hogan accused Zuma of sacrificing the contributions of those who built South Africa's democracy "at the altar of corruption".

Government said it cancelled the memorial because it had been unable to agree with the family on logistical issues.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gearing Up for Nationwide Shutdown Against Zuma

Several organisations and political parties have thrown their weight behind a nationwide shutdown on Friday in protest… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.