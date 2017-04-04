South Africa: Gordhan Expected to Speak At Kathrada Memorials

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to speak at four memorial services for late African National Congress struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The first memorial is scheduled to take place at the Greek Hall in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Tuesday at 18:30.

On Wednesday, a memorial is expected to take place at St Georges Cathedral, Cape Town, at 14:00.

The speakers include Gordhan, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, and Robben Island veteran Eddie Daniels.

Another memorial will be held at the Ahmed Kathrada Hospital, Lenmed, in Lenasia, on Friday at 11:00. Kathrada's friend of 63 years, Laloo Chiba, is expected to address the gathering.

On Sunday, a service will be held at Sastri College, Durban, at 14:30. Gordhan and Albertina Luthuli are expected to speak at this memorial.

Zuma resignation call

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation CEO Neeshan Balton said they were not responsible for organising the events.

"We have merely endorsed them. Different people have opted to choose their own speakers and I think they saw the impact from the memorial service," said Balton.

Several speakers at Kathrada's funeral last Wednesday, and at his memorial service on Saturday, cited an open letter he wrote to President Jacob Zuma in April 2016, calling on him to step down.

Signing off his letter, he wrote: "To paraphrase the famous MK slogan of the time: 'There comes a time in the life of every nation when it must choose to submit or fight.' Today, I appeal to our president to submit to the will of the people and resign."

Senior ANC leaders used the memorial service to voice their dissatisfaction with how Zuma was leading the country.

On Saturday, various leaders spoke up about Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, in which he sacked Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Gordhan called for mass mobilisation and told South Africans to be vigilant and "connect the dots" to determine how money flowed from Treasury to various projects and budgetary needs it had been earmarked for.

He described government's decision to cancel its memorial service for Kathrada on Saturday as "petty and spiteful".

Kathrada's wife Barbara Hogan accused Zuma of sacrificing the contributions of those who built South Africa's democracy "at the altar of corruption".

Government said it cancelled the memorial because it had been unable to agree with the family on logistical issues.

