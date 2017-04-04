South Africa: Public Protector to Probe KZN Municipality's Missing Millions

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will investigate the apparent disappearance of a R2m start-up fund meant for co-operatives in Embo, in the Mkhambathini municipality.

On Tuesday Mkhwebane held talks with the community.

Resident Thulo Mngadi told Mkhwebane that the R2m was donated to nine co-operatives some years back by President Jacob Zuma's wife Sizakele (MaKhumalo) Zuma.

"We don't know where it vanished to," Mngadi said.

Mkhwebane said her office will investigate the matter because the fund would have helped address unemployment in the area.

The residents also complained about electricity problems.

They said some households have no electricity while some have electricity boxes which do not work.

Mkhwebane said she will work together with the Mkhambathini municipality to get Eskom to co-operate in order to solve the problem.

Thabile Sibiya told the Public Protector that she donated the land on which the community hall where the talks were held was built because she was promised by a previous councillor that one of her family members would be employed as a maintenance worker at the hall.Mkhwebane said she would also investigate the claims made by Sibiya as it was her office's job to protect vulnerable citizens.

Source: News24