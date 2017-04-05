Uganda: Court Assessor Asks Judge to Acquit Kazinda

Kampala — The assessor in a fraud case against former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda has asked the Anti-Corruption Court to acquit him for lack of sufficient evidence to prove him guilty.

Mr Kazinda is accused of stealing Shs316m meant for fuel for government programmes. He is jointly charged with Beatrice Kezabu (assistant resettlement officer), Shamim Masembe, proprietor of TOTAL fuel station in Ntinda and businessman Hussein Katumwa, the station manager.

The assessor, Mr Ferrer Okech, told trial judge Lawrence Gidudu that the evidence adduced by the prosecution has not proved Kazinda guilty.

"The owner of the said petrol station Ms Masembe, in her defence denied having sent any money to Kazinda through her Manager," Mr Okech submitted.

He also advised court to acquit Mr Katumwa, saying the allegations against him were hearsay as no witness pinned him.

However, Mr Okech advised court to convict Ms Kezaabu, who was responsible for filling fuel orders of non-existing vehicles and Ms Masembe for conspiracy.