Uganda: President's Move to Vet Messages Is Impractical

editorial

The President's directive to have all sensitive government messages, especially regarding crises, first vetted by him or have his input is impractical. Of course, the President is right on the need to streamline government messages on crises in order not to stampede the nation and foreigners, but his proposition remains unworkable.

No doubt, the President's directive will create an acquiescent team of government communicators who wait to parrot the correct line of government propaganda on crises. But the President's proposition is based on an old media management system. This drive to streamline government's messages just won't be able to control, manage, and frame today's public discourses on unfolding national crises in a new information environment.

Just as the executive director of government's Media Centre, Mr Ofwono Opondo said; the President cannot have an input in every emergency. One obvious reason, Mr Opondo did not cite is that today's social media tools are everywhere at once and are affordable to most Ugandans. This liberal media environment has the capacity to swarm and easily wash out the President's proposition.

Besides, the speed and pace of modern media demand that agencies, including those of government, should offer quick responses before the public runs away with their own alternative accounts of the events. This surely will render the snail-paced, carefully worded responses at best only reactive and force the President to focus on rebuttals and damage control than framing and leading public discussions on the crises. This has been proven before. For instance, the Rwenzururu Kingdom Palace raid, the brutal assassinations of both Maj Suleiman Kiggundu and Andrew Felix Kaweesi first came to the attention of the world through the social media.

From the above, it's clear that the President's proposition forgot the 'social media effect' that is generated by the unilaterals or citizen journalists. Being free and unguided, these citizen communicators won't be affected, neither gagged nor shut up by the President's directive. These unilaterals comprise millions of users of Facebook, Twitter, etc., who are always fast and first with alternative voices that are complete with pictorial evidence of crises. These uncensored and sometimes hostile accounts just won't wait for the President's carefully crafted briefings.

The President's busy schedule won't afford him the time, neither the attention; leave alone the pace to issue messages for every national crisis. Government should not micromanage its communication agencies and personnel, but drill them to be fast and first to match the citizen communicators with more authoritative and credible information lest the public hijacks and provides the popular alternative accounts of the crises.