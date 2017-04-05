The Orange Democratic Movement has launched investigations into the chaos that rocked the party's rally in Migori on Monday.

The Raila Odinga-led party on Tuesday termed the chaos in which Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's bodyguard was injured as "unfortunate".

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen said the party's disciplinary committee had been directed to expedite the investigations with a view to taking action against the perpetrators.

"The Migori incident was unfortunate and, as a party, we do not encourage such actions," Mr Ong'wen told the Nation.

ODM Disciplinary Committee Chairman Fred Athuok confirmed that investigations had started.

"We will issue summonses to those who may have been involved in one way or the other," he said.

"However, I cannot divulge more information at this stage."

Mr Ong'wen said Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko's decision to direct criminal investigators to probe the matter was welcome.

"We commend the DPP for acting first on this matter because as a party we do not allow such acts," he said.

"We welcome it because there is a need for the rule of law to take its course ... . a crime is a crime irrespective of the perpetrators."

Mr Tobiko, in a letter to Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro on Tuesday, asked the investigators to submit their findings to his office as soon as their work is completed.

"Please expedite," the letter said.

Mr Joho condemned the chaos in which several other leaders were injured, saying it was an assassination attempt on ODM leaders.

The chaos began when Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is not on good terms with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, arrived at the Migori Posta Grounds, where the MP was launching his re-election bid.