Kenya: AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars Face-Off in Machakos

The season may be just on its third round but Wednesday's match between resurgent AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars in the SportPesa Premier League has all ingredients for an epic encounter.

Leopards, chasing the league title for the first time since 1998, are aware that a win will push them to the summit of the table - two points ahead of early pacesetters Bandari while Ulinzi will be playing their second match in the this term desperate to close the gap between them and the leading pack.

With champions Tusker still finding their footing after a disastrous start to the season and Gor Mahia's shock 2-1 loss to Western Stima on Sunday, Leopards and Ulinzi know victory at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos Wednesday afternoon will give them an edge as the league table starts to take shape.

Ulinzi lag behind in their position in the log, albeit with two games in hand following their early season engagement in the Caf Confederation Cup where they were eliminated by Egyptian side Smouha in the first round of the preliminaries.

SUPERIOR RECORD

But the soldiers come into this match with renewed confidence having not lost to Leopards in the last three seasons. The soldiers beat debutantes Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 last weekend at the same venue.

Ulinzi Stars midfielder Daniel Waweru vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Ibrahim Kitawi during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on April 1, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Ingwe are also enjoying a dream start to the season, and their last two wins against debutants Nakumatt and returnees Nzoia Sugar have spurred great optimism among their supporters.

Bookmakers are of the opinion that the match will offer a clearer picture of the two sides' title credentials.

English coach Stewart Hall will have Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo, who has scored in their two league matches, in attack after limping off the pitch together with defender Robinson Kamura in Sunday's 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar.

Fiamenyo passed a late fitness test Tuesday and is available for selection. Kamura and striker Paul Kiogera are however nursing minor knocks and remain doubtful for this match.

"I have watched Ulinzi play. They are big, strong and physical. It will be a good game to watch, but we have prepared according to the tactical demands of the game," said Hall.

"I am not too worried by the injured players because we are blessed with a strong reserves' bench."

Leopards will need to be wary of on form midfielder Samuel Onyango, who has scored five goals for the soldiers this year.

Onyango's performance earned him a place in the national team two weeks ago where he delivered an assist in Harambee Stars' 2-1 win over Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has emerged as a worthy replacement to last season's Golden Boot winner John Mark Makwatta who has joined Zambian club Buildcon.

"We had problems with converting chances in our last two matches. This will be a big match for us especially because players have had only two days to recover but I hope we shall get the three points," Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso said.