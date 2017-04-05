Nigeria: Unilag Disowns 13 Students Detained in Prison for Protesting

The management of the University of Lagos has disowned the 13 students who are currently in prison custody over an alleged "riotous invasion" of the university campus and a television station.

In a statement on Tuesday, Toyin Adebule, Deputy Registrar, Information Unit of the university said the detained people comprised of students rusticated by the institution and others from a school in Ogun State.

"University of Lagos hereby states that the 13 students remanded by the court as reported by different newspaper tabloids and electronic publications are not students of the institution.

"Let us emphasise here that the rusticated students are requested to apply for re-admission after serving their punishment. Until re-absorption, they are not considered bona fide students of the university."

The statement came just as Nigeria's umbrella student body, the National Association of Nigerian Students, issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the release of the students.

The police had charged the students before a Special Offences Mobile Court for "riotous invasion."

The students include Femi Adeyeye (who is currently rusticated for four semesters by the university for criticising the management on social media), Tony Aina, Kodri Yaya, Asimi Oladime, Ismahim Olalekan, Segun Okesola, Abdulazeez Soneye, Idris Abogunloko, and Muyiwa Olaniyi.

The rest are Toheed Oladimeji, Joseph Akanni, Lukumon Olusegun, and Abiodun Agbeniyi.

They are charged before P.E. Nwaka, a chief magistrate, for two counts of unlawful invasion and disruption of activities.

The students pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Sunday, TVC, a television station the police claimed the students invaded, said they were at their premises and conducted themselves peacefully.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the students were protesting the rustication of a visually-impaired student, Lawrence Success, who was suspended for criticising the university management.

The police arrested the students on Friday and arraigned them before a mobile court on Saturday.

The magistrate had ordered their remand at Kirikiri Prison until April 6 when their bail application will be determined.