4 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Will Come Out of NWC United - Kodwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ANC will emerge from its national executive committee meeting united, spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told journalist on Tuesday.

Five of the ANC's top six officials were present at the meeting at party headquarters Luthuli House. National chairperson Baleka Mbete had to leave because of responsibilities at Parliament. She is also National Assembly Speaker.

Kodwa said calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down would form part of the discussions.

Chairpersons and secretaries of the provinces, league presidents and secretaries were in attendance.

He refused to comment on the committee's mood.

"There is no challenge that is insurmountable. The ANC throughout history has gone through turbulence . The questions you are asking are being discussed inside here. The ANC will come out a better organisation."

Source: News24

South Africa

Probe Into Two Solitary Confinement Suicides

Two inmates at Helderstroom Prison in Caledon, who were held in solitary confinement, have committed suicide within… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.