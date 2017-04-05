The ANC will emerge from its national executive committee meeting united, spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told journalist on Tuesday.

Five of the ANC's top six officials were present at the meeting at party headquarters Luthuli House. National chairperson Baleka Mbete had to leave because of responsibilities at Parliament. She is also National Assembly Speaker.

Kodwa said calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down would form part of the discussions.

Chairpersons and secretaries of the provinces, league presidents and secretaries were in attendance.

He refused to comment on the committee's mood.

"There is no challenge that is insurmountable. The ANC throughout history has gone through turbulence . The questions you are asking are being discussed inside here. The ANC will come out a better organisation."

Source: News24