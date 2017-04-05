Uganda: Masaka Residents Live in Fear As Attackers Go On Rampage

Masaka — Residents in the districts that make up Greater Masaka are living in fear as a spate of attacks by unknown assailants spread through the sub-region.

At least four people have been reportedly killed and several others injured in the spate of night attacks that started from Bukomansimbi District, before spreading to Kalungu, and lately to Lwengo and Masaka districts.

Victims of the attacks say a gang numbering about 10 men and armed with crude weapons such as pangas (machetes), axes, iron bars and clubs, attack the villages; hacking and clobbering the residents in the middle of the night. There are also reports from survivors that the thugs are raping women they get in the houses, although the victims are shy to report the incidents.

"Attacks have been reported in Masaka, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi and in Sembabule districts, every one of the residents in the area is feeling insecure," Mr Fred Kato, a resident of Kyabakuza where the latest attacks occurred, said.

Another resident, Mr James Kabuza, said the residents are in panic as the thugs drop leaflets warning of attacks that they follow through as was witnessed in Kyabakuza and Kijjabwemi, just days after.

Fresh leaflets warning of more attacks have been reported in Kijjabwemi, Kaswa and Kimaanya; all suburbs of Masaka. The anonymous flyers also direct the residents to reserve at least Shs20,000 per household in the area for the attackers.

Some of the residents now fear the widespread attacks could be the work of rebels following previous warnings by the Armoured Brigade commander Joseph Ssemwanga of rebel recruitment in the area.

But Ms Diana Nandawula, the Southern Region police spokesperson, warned the residents over claims of rebel presence in the area.

"According to investigations, the attackers are residents of the area. The victims have been giving us information that the attackers call them by name," Ms Nandawula said, adding that thugs often order their victims to surrender the exact amount of money they earned during the day.

In order to reassure the residents, Mr Latif Zzaake, the new Southern Region police commander, has pitched camped in Bukomansimbi for two months and formed a joint security team comprising the police, the Flying Squad, and the Uganda People's Defence Forces from Kasijjagirwa Barracks. The committee has also declared a curfew restricting movements beyond 11pm.

Mr Zzaake said the police were holding 18 suspects arrested in the last one month.

Lt (rtd) Joel Walusimbi, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner, who also heads the sub-region's security taskforce, said they have restricted night movements and gambling activities besides rolling out impromptu house-searches as some of the approaches towards containing the situation. Bar owners have also been ordered not to operate beyond 11pm.

President reacts

While speaking at a thanksgiving party for State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, at Buyoga playground in Kibinge Sub-county, Bukomansimbi District last Tuesday, President Museveni vowed that his government would fight to end both urban and rural terrorism.

"The NRM government has a greater capacity than ever before. We defeated all armed groups and bandits and disarmed the Karimojong cattle rustlers when we didn't have this capacity. We can't fail to defeat these terrorists with our current capacity both in urban and rural areas," the President said.