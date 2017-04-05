Uganda Ripe to Compete At Global Level - New UIA Boss

Kampala — The newly appointed Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) executive director, Ms Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire, has promised to restore investor confidence as she takes office.

Ms Kaguhangire, at a press conference at UIA headquarters in Kampala on Monday, said Uganda has vast resources and good policies in form of a highly liberalised economy, factors that should drive it towards competitiveness at a global level.

"My mandate is to see that with the team of Uganda Investment Authority, we create confidence that Uganda is the best place to invest for foreign investors and local investors," she said.

Oh how she plans to restore investor confidence, Ms Kaguhangire said the operationalisation of the One stop Centre at UIA will ensure ease of business.

"The One Stop Centre is in its advanced stages and as long as we finish that project, the bureaucracy that you are talking about will no longer be there because the different agencies that facilitate investment process will be in one point," she explained.

The UIA board appointed Ms Kaguhangire after a two-round search process that started in February this year.

UIA board chairman Mr Emely Kugonza made the announcement on Monday at the agency's headquarters in Kampala. Her appointment to lead UIA is timely and important for the agency according to Mr Kugonza.

"Ms Kaguhangire's track record of managing corporate business plans and reforms in Uganda Revenue Authority is what UIA needs at this critical time when we are beginning to implement the strategic plan 2016-2021," he said addressing journalists and board members.

Ms Kaguhangire's strategic action is to beef up and re-organise UIA to achieve the main strategy of the plan to create 1 million jobs by 2021.

Ms Kaguhangire spent 23 years at Uganda Revenue Authority where she partly served as head of operations for eight years.

Her experience is drawn from spear-heading the implementation of business processes such as the Integrated Tax Administration.