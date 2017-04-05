Uganda: How Do You Get the Correct Meaning Out of Nyanzi's Texts?

opinion

Pigs are the filthiest animals on earth. The British writer George Orwell knew it. In his 1945 classic, Animal Farm, he makes pigs the rulers. But it doesn't mean that rulers are pigs.

Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has said the chances of Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze making it as DP president "are as good as her chances of becoming Miss Uganda." It doesn't mean that Nambooze can't be Miss Uganda. It means her chances are slim.

Pigs and slim chances of winning the DP presidency are skillful and lethal use of literary skills to communicate.

The beauty with literature is that you can use it to touch the Leopard's "something, something" without touching it yet while leaving the Leopard feeling that a part of it has been touched.

For a reader to fully appreciate a creative English text, the reader must be grounded in understanding the meaning of words, phrases, analogies, idioms and whatever literary technique is used, the context in which they are used and for whom the text carries a message.

Journalist Timothy Kalyegira runs Kampala Express. He calls it a Facebook newspaper. On Kampala Express, Kalyegira routinely lets out his frustration with the quality of English that Ugandans write and speak. His regular readers know that if you don't want a scolding from the editor, you don't write to him in sloppy English. If it is an accepted fact that the quality of English we speak and write is wanting, by extension it means our interpretation of messages carried in English texts can be questioned. This is the first challenge that a creative writer for a Ugandan audience will face. I have in mind Dr Stella Nyanzi, the controversial academic whose creative pen and mouth oozes blistering balls of erotica hellfire. There is debate about her writing and message. My objective in writing this short essay is to outline basics on how a reader can understand creative texts and the message the writer intends the texts to carry. I will use the Facebook writings of Dr Nyanzi as a case in point.

I won't claim that what I am about to do is a complete job. In fact I don't think I am even the most competent to critique Nyanzi's writings. But I have a background in both Literature and Journalism. So I know one or two things about writing and literary criticism.

We go! Dr Nyanzi's writing can be described as prose-poetry because of its use of prose and poetry techniques in what ordinarily are prose texts. A characteristic of her writing is the strong use of adjectives, rhetorical questions, similes, metaphors, rhythm and rhyme, allusions and vulgarity, among others. To appreciate why she uses these techniques requires an understanding of her philosophical/ideological standpoint, the intended recipients of her message, her society and her epoch as a writer.

If a reader has a "whole" understanding of a writer, the reader will be better placed to distinguish between the vehicle that the writer uses to carry a message and the message itself. To Dr Nyanzi, vulgarity is not the message but a vehicle. I think she has been successful in using this unique, hitherto unused vehicle in contemporary Uganda.

A communication process is considered successful if the sender of the message gets feedback from the intended recipient of the message. The First Lady Ms Janet Museveni responded to Nyanzi on the matters Nyanzi raised. Nyanzi and her style of writing continues to be a cause of intense debate in our public spaces, guaranteeing her continuous feedback which in the age of hyper-interactivity is an indicator of successful communication.

Mr Odokonyero has interests in media development, communication and public affairs.