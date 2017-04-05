South Africa: Kruger Park Employee Trampled to Death By Elephant

A Kruger National Park employee was trampled to death by an elephant, while another was seriously injured, after a group of SANParks employees were attacked by a herd on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Mooiplaas section of the park, near Mopani Camp. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

According to Kruger National Park spokesperson William Mabaso, police and medical professionals were called to the scene. However, nothing could be done for one of the employees who died at the scene. The injured employee was rushed to a hospital in Tzaneen.

"On behalf of the SANParks management and staff we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased; and to wish the other colleague who is currently in hospital a speedy recovery," Mabaso said.

Source: News24