5 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: British Govt to Release Information On Property Owned By Nigerians in UK

Photo: Premium Times
Oxford Street, London.

The British government will release information about Nigerians who own property in that country next year.

Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in New York, USA, yesterday, also said public sector corruption had diminished in Nigeria since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Owosanoye said negotiations on the release of information on property owned by Nigerians in the UK by the British government had reached advanced stage, adding that the measure being taken by the governments of both countries was to step up the fight against corruption.

He said: "There's no doubt that rogues in government oppress and impoverish their people by corruption and this must be sanctioned by collective action.

"We need to make sure that there is no safe haven for corrupt officials to run to. Britain has promised that by 2018, she will provide Nigeria with the information about who owns what and where; that's very helpful.

"These include all the houses that have been bought by public officials or accounts that are held by public officials on which they are right now not paying taxes or which they cannot explain the sources.

Owosanoye also said public sector corruption had diminished in Nigeria since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential aide, who was guest speaker at a workshop on 'Illicit Financial Flows and Assets Recovery', jointly organised by the Permanent Missions of Nigeria and Norway to the UN, said: "So far, so good. Fighting corruption is not a tea party. Corruption, as they say, always fights back but the government is making progress and making strides."

