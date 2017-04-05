Africa: Is the 'Washington Swamp' Taming Donald Trump?

opinion

Following the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States on November 8, 2016, many people, were shocked that a businessman with no experience whatsoever in political governance would take the highest office in the United States and become the most powerful man on earth. Trump not only swept aside powerful and highly regarded politicians in the Republican establishment, but defeated the seasoned Democratic Party contender, Ms Hillary Clinton, whom most political pundits predicted would win easily.

Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul, despised conventional politicians and campaigned on a promise to "drain the Washington swamp" by getting rid of the political establishment in Washington DC which he said, had usurped power from the people. He won the election by winning the electoral vote, even though he lost the popular vote, a clear indication that the majority of Americans did not vote for him.

A few days after Trump's victory, I wrote in this paper that the American system would tame Donald Trump and he would not implement some of the outlandish promises which made him a darling of the far right and other conservatives opposed to Obama's progressive policies. He promised to repeal Obamacare, carry out massive deportation of illegal immigrants, build a wall along the Mexican-American border, bar entry into the United States of nationals from seven Muslim nations, to mention but a few.

President Trump has in a period of just 60 days after his inauguration in January, probably woken up to the reality that he may be militarily the most powerful man in the world; since the US has the largest and most lethal weaponry known to mankind but, in his own country he is far less powerful. His executive order barring entry into the United States of nationals from seven Muslim countries was quickly shot down by a New York judge and his recent amended version of the order was vacated by a judge in Hawaii. The executive order on indiscriminate deportation of illegal immigrants has been defied by some mayors of large cities, who have also scoffed off his threats of cutting federal aid to their cities.

The biggest blow so far, however, is the recent decision by the Republican dominated US Congress not to put to a vote his healthcare proposal which would have repealed the Obamacare, the dismantling of which was one of his priorities in the campaign.

Obamacare may not have been perfect but it had provided medical insurance to an additional 24 million Americans who had none before, including poor Republican voters! Trump's healthcare was not put to a vote because some 35 Republican members of Congress did not embrace it and would have voted against it ensuring its defeat in Congress by the Democrats.

The system is hopefully taming Trump and his cavalier attitude to governance definitely needs to change. For those of us living in 'banana republics' where leaders consider themselves 'demi-gods' and parliaments do no more than rubber-stamping 'decision from above' and constitutions are mere papers, one cannot but marvel at the foresightedness of the US founding fathers who in 1789 penned down the oldest written constitution in existence which distributed power equitably between not only the three arms of government (Executive, Legislature, Judiciary) but dispersed it to the federated states that formed the Union.

These wise men foresaw the dangers of strong men, as they must have read from the history of Europe, their continent of origin, and their own experience in the new land under British colonialism. There was something also special about these wise men besides their knowledge of history. They were men of integrity.

They wrote a constitution not for themselves but for posterity. It is no wonder that the US constitution has only been amended 27 times in over 220 years and only to meet the changing needs of a nation which is profoundly different from what it was in 1789. By remaining faithful to the constitution the US has ensured that the system prevails over any individual.

A word about Trump's predecessor, President Barrack Obama, the first 'man of colour' to ascend to the highest office and a man who for eight years withstood with dignity, Trump's almost pathological hatred, including calling him a non-American.

Obama, in his eight-year rule also achieved a lot. He nursed the almost collapsed financial and economic system to prosperity, created millions of jobs and even managed to deport 2.5 million illegal immigrants, more than all US presidents put together!

Mr Naggaga is an economist, administrator and retired ambassador.