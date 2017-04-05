Uganda: Man Kills Wife At Stranger's Residence

Kole — An unidentified man on Monday allegedly killed his wife over unclear circumstances at Itekworo village, Alito Sub-county in Kole District.

According to police, the victim only identified as Monica was killed at the home of the former chairman of the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), Mr Charles Okeng Olet in Kole

The office in-charge of Alito Police Post, Mr Sam Maiso, said the suspect went with his wife and a two-year-old child to Mr Okeng's home on Monday night claiming that their vehicle had broken down and requested to be accommodated there.

But on Tuesday morning, Mr Okeng's family members heard a child crying; upon opening the door, they found the woman dead but her husband was absent.

Mr Maiso said police are carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the death and that the body has been taken to the mortuary for postmortem.

However, he blamed Mr Okeng's family for accommodating the strangers without alerting the police or the Local Council One chairman of that village.

"[Mr] Okeng should have brought those people to the police post which is just near his home so that we record their identities and details before accepting to offer them accommodation," Mr Maiso said.

When contacted by this newspaper, Mr Okeng said the stranger, who is in his late 20s, went to his home when he was already in his bedroom. "When my wife told me that there were visitors, I authorised her to give them water for bathing and accommodation in the visitor's house," he said.

Mr Okeng Olet said the man informed them that he is from Ayer Sub-county in Kole and son of one Joe Omodi.

However, when his wife went to check on the visitors on Tuesday morning, they found the wife lying in a pool of blood and their two-year old daughter was crying beside the dead woman.

The incident

