Botswana: Commitee Orders Match Re-Schedule

Gaborone — Botswana Premier League Disciplinary Committee has ordered a re-schedule of two matches involving Gilport Lions.

The club was brought before the commitee for contravening Botswana Football Association play rules and regulations.

Gilport Lions failed to honour their game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs and came late for their encounter against Sankoyo Bush Bucks last year.

A press release from Botswana Premier League says the office has been directed to reschedule Gilport Lions matches against both Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Sankoyo Bush Bucks.

"The ruling follows a hearing which was conducted before the BPL DC wherein charges were laid against Gilport Lions for failure to honour their premier league game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs on November 22 and for turning up late for their fixture against Sankoyo Bush Bucks on December 10," says the release.

Gilport Lions pleaded guilty to both counts and the BPL DC having regard to the mitigation factors and having considered evidence as placed before them arrived at a conclusion that there were reasonable grounds upon which a breach of the rules was committed and accordingly directed that both games be rescheduled.

BOPA