4 April 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Commitee Orders Match Re-Schedule

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Irene Kgakgamatso

Gaborone — Botswana Premier League Disciplinary Committee has ordered a re-schedule of two matches involving Gilport Lions.

The club was brought before the commitee for contravening Botswana Football Association play rules and regulations.

Gilport Lions failed to honour their game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs and came late for their encounter against Sankoyo Bush Bucks last year.

A press release from Botswana Premier League says the office has been directed to reschedule Gilport Lions matches against both Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Sankoyo Bush Bucks.

"The ruling follows a hearing which was conducted before the BPL DC wherein charges were laid against Gilport Lions for failure to honour their premier league game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs on November 22 and for turning up late for their fixture against Sankoyo Bush Bucks on December 10," says the release.

Gilport Lions pleaded guilty to both counts and the BPL DC having regard to the mitigation factors and having considered evidence as placed before them arrived at a conclusion that there were reasonable grounds upon which a breach of the rules was committed and accordingly directed that both games be rescheduled.

BOPA

Botswana

Botswana Hit By Second Earthquake in Two Days

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has struck Botswana, two days after a stronger 6.5 magnitude shook the southern African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.