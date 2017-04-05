Uganda: Museveni to Campaign for Watongola in Kamuli

Kamuli — The State minister for Karamoja, Mr Moses Kizige, has said President Museveni will visit Kamuli District to purposely drum support for the NRM party candidate for the Kamuli Municipality parliamentary seat.

Speaking at a rally in Namisambya Parish earlier this week, Mr Kizige, who is also the Bugabula North MP in Kamuli District, said before the campaigns come to a close, the President will make visit the district, where he will share a platform with the NRM party contender, Ms Rehemah Watongola, drumming support for her re-election.

Speaking at the same function, Ms Watongola called on her supporters to brace themselves for election hooliganism, bribery and intimidation, thanks to the Opposition, whom she said are willing to do anything to block her from retaining the seat.

However, her main challenger, Ms Salaamu Musumba of the Forum for Democratic (FDC) party, described the allegation as baseless, saying if what she said are to happen, it would have instead been instigated by the NRM mafias.

At the Namisambya rally, Ms Watongola said the Opposition are prepared to employ the services of hooligans to disrupt her campaigns with a view to ultimately deny her victory.

"Things have now reached a fever point. So brace yourself for the worst. [And] no matter what, be steadfast as the victory is on our side," Ms Watongola said.

Academic woes

Flashing her Good Shepherd High School student identity card, Ms Watongola urged the voters to shun what she referred to as diversionary propaganda that she has no academic credentials to enable her run for the seat.

The Kamuli Municipality parliamentary seat fell vacant after Ms Musumba won an election petition against Ms Watongola last month.

The High Court in Jinja annulled the Ms Watongola's election over lack the requisite academic qualifications to contest for MP seat.