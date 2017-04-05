Botswana: Sua Flamingoes Humiliate Ecco City Greens

Francistown — Sua Flamingoes beat Ecco City Greens in their own backyard during the Debswana First Division North (FDN) encounter at the old Francistown stadium on Sunday.

Sua Flamingoes netted the only goal of the day through Monametsi Tsapoga with a clear header from a cross by Witness Livingstone in the early minutes of the first half.

The goal gave the leading team a motivation to attack more to increase their lead, while on the other hand the losing team was looking for an equaliser. Both sides, however failed to convert their chances.

Both teams were not connecting well, especially in the middle and attacking departments as they continuously lost the ball and the game went to half time with Sua leading 1-0.

In the second half, there was nothing to write home about as both teams failed to knock the ball around and create any accurate passes.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Sua Flamingoes, collecting and pocketing three points which took them to position three on the log with 37 points after playing 19 games, while Ecco are still on position six with 28 points.

BOPA