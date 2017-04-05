Photo: Evans Habil/The Nation

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (centre), his Principal Secretary Fred Sigor (left) and Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) Chairman Benjamin Muema at Kaloleni Health Centre in Nairobi on April 4, 2017 during the ground breaking of City borehole drilling project.

Nairobi County has started drilling of 40 boreholes meant to address the ongoing water shortage as a temporary emergency measure.

The boreholes which are expected to be completed by the end of the month will cost Sh200 million.

The project comes at a time when the city is experiencing inconsistent water rationing following a drop of water levels in Ndakaini dam.

Speaking during a ground breaking for drilling of a borehole at Kaloleni health centre on Tuesday, Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said that the county and the national governments were working together.

"We are spending 10 per cent of the Sh1 billion the ministry of water set aside for drought stricken counties in the country to drill boreholes in the city," said Mr Wamalwa.

NO POLITICS

Mr Wamalwa said that the last time the city experienced drought was in 2013 when the national government drilled 76 boreholes and the additional 40 will save the situation.

He warned politicians against dragging such projects into their politics as he cited debate Itare and Northern water collector as the main projects facing resistance.

According to him, large projects being undertaken across the country are part of longterm measures to address persistent water shortage especially during drought seasons.

"Water problem faces all of us. It does not choose politics, religion or tribe we need not to politicise water issues," said Mr Wamalwa.

He added that his ministry expects to finish the northern water collector tunnel in the next two years which is expected to produce about 140 million litres of water hence ending the perennial water shortage in the city.

REPORT LEAKAGES

His PS, Fred Sigor, said that they will ensure that the water drilled will be clean and fit for human consumption.

Mr Sigor called on city residents to use water sparingly and report to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company about any leakages.

He asked the water firm to also increase the number of surveillance team in a bid to track water lost through leakages.

Speaking at the same forum the county executive for water Peter Kimori said that the county has decided to seek for alternative water sources due to unreliable rain patterns.

Eng Kimori said that they will now embark on underground water sources, storm water and rooftop water collection to supplement water they get from other counties.

He added that the county is now supplying only 60 per cent of the needed water to the residents as the Ndakaini levels continue to drop.