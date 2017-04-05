Uganda: Health Ministry Launches Drive to Control Malaria

Bundibugyo — The Ministry of Health is implementing a long-term programme for malaria prevention and control in the country.

According to the ministry officials, malaria is a major health burden to the the country.

In order to address this burden, the ministry has entered strategic partnership with Malaria Consortium to implement a five-year malaria action programme in selected 45 districts of Uganda funded by USAID Presidential Malaria initiative. This was revealed by Mr Chris Rwabongo, the Western regional Malaria consortium head, at the launch of the programme for Western region in Bundibugyo District on Friday.

Mr Rwabongo said the launch was done amid a call to stakeholders to mobilise support for planning and implementation of Malaria Action programme in health systems. These include village Health Teams (VHTs) at community level and at the health facilities in the public.

The districts that will benefit from the program include Kabarole, Bundibugyo, Kamwenge, Kasese, Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo and Kasese.

Dr Ruth Nabakoza from the ministry of Health said the ministry plans to make a by-law on the use of mosquito nets to stop people from misusing the nets.

She revealed that there is a decline in malaria deaths over the last three years compared to non-malaria deaths in the country but added that malaria deaths can be reduced to zero if people seek treatment promptly.

However, the district health officer, Dr Christopher Kiyita, said there is need to avail malaria medicines in all health facilities.

"We have been facing challenges of inadequate malaria drugs in our health facilities and this affects our performance," Mr Kiyita said.