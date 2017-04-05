5 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Health Ministry Launches Drive to Control Malaria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Longino Muhindo

Bundibugyo — The Ministry of Health is implementing a long-term programme for malaria prevention and control in the country.

According to the ministry officials, malaria is a major health burden to the the country.

In order to address this burden, the ministry has entered strategic partnership with Malaria Consortium to implement a five-year malaria action programme in selected 45 districts of Uganda funded by USAID Presidential Malaria initiative. This was revealed by Mr Chris Rwabongo, the Western regional Malaria consortium head, at the launch of the programme for Western region in Bundibugyo District on Friday.

Mr Rwabongo said the launch was done amid a call to stakeholders to mobilise support for planning and implementation of Malaria Action programme in health systems. These include village Health Teams (VHTs) at community level and at the health facilities in the public.

The districts that will benefit from the program include Kabarole, Bundibugyo, Kamwenge, Kasese, Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo and Kasese.

Dr Ruth Nabakoza from the ministry of Health said the ministry plans to make a by-law on the use of mosquito nets to stop people from misusing the nets.

She revealed that there is a decline in malaria deaths over the last three years compared to non-malaria deaths in the country but added that malaria deaths can be reduced to zero if people seek treatment promptly.

However, the district health officer, Dr Christopher Kiyita, said there is need to avail malaria medicines in all health facilities.

"We have been facing challenges of inadequate malaria drugs in our health facilities and this affects our performance," Mr Kiyita said.

Uganda

Why Museveni, Other Leaders Are Keen to Strike Deal On River Nile

Rivers don't follow political boundaries. They flow anywhere and anyhow through states and international borders,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.