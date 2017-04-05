Uganda: Leaders Halt Recruitment Over Irregularities

Sironko — Sironko District leadership has halted the ongoing recruitment process to fill about 10 vacant positions at local government level over alleged irregularities.

The district service commission (DSC), a government body charged with the recruitment of personnel at the district, was scheduled to conduct interviews for candidates to the positions of district physical planner, community development officers, education assistants, veterinary officer, agricultural engineer, midwives and parish chiefs.

The leaders, however, ordered the DSC to re-advertise the jobs to allow for a fair process.

The bone of contention according to district leaders, was the process of shortlisting successful candidates who made it for final interviews.

Those that had applied for the said positions felt cheated and raised several complaints.

Most affected were teachers who accused the DSC of accepting to be bribed for one to qualify to be shortlisted or even get the job. They claimed that while they had all the required qualifications, they were not shortlisted.

The disctrict chairperson, Mr Herbert Mulekwa, told Daily Monitor that the exercise was halted due to a number of factors.

He acknowledged that there were some irregularities during the process of shortlisting successful applicants.

The January 25 advert, calling on possible candidates set February 10 as the deadline within which to receive their applications. But by February, the names of the successful candidates for the jobs had been declared and placed on the district local government notice boards.

According to one head teacher who preferred anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, there was no merit in giving out jobs in the district.

Call for investigation

"The recruitment process in the district is rotten. We request the IGG to the matter. We need transparency in getting jobs," said the head teacher.

When contacted, the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Martin Anthony Lukwago, acknowledged the development of halting the interviews, but was quick to dismiss allegations of irregularities in the shortlisting process. "We cut short the exercise because of time. We wanted to make sure that the new staff access the payroll before the new financial year starts," said Mr Lukwago, adding that it's a small issue.

Efforts to reach the chairperson Sironko District Service Commission were futile as he didn't pick our repeated calls, but the district secretary service commission, Mr Robert Nambadi, dismissed allegations of bribes.

"The problem some people in the district want us to do something which is not within in the law. We shall not allow politicians to interfere with our work," said Mr Nambadi who is also the assistant chief administrative officer.